Arkansas reported coronavirus cases rise by 803, deaths by 8

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of reported coronavirus cases increased by 803 in Arkansas on Saturday and there are eight more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the disease, the Arkansas Department of Health reported.

There are a reported 73,141 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,181 deaths, up from 72,338 cases and 1,173 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday. The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department reported 6,101 confirmed active cases of the virus in the state and that 67,418 people have recovered.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.