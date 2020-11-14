Arkansas new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of newly reported coronavirus cases and the number of hospitalizations of those with COVID-19 declined slightly on Saturday, a day after setting record highs, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were 1,848 newly confirmed or probable cases, 11 additional deaths and 812 people hospitalized, 14 fewer hospitalizations than reported Friday, the department said.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the seven-day rolling average of new cases in the state has risen from 962.7 new cases per day to 1,584 while the daily average of deaths has fallen from 16.8 per day 13.1.

There are a total of 132,166 cases and 2,159 deaths since the pandemic began in March. The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested and people can carry the virus but not feel sick.

The health department reported 16,553 active cases and said 113,440 people had recovered from the illness.