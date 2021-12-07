Arkansas lawmakers meeting to take up income tax cut plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Legislature is meeting on Tuesday to take up a nearly $500 million income tax cut plan, but some lawmakers are expected to push for other measures including an abortion ban styled after one passed in neighboring Texas.

The House and Senate are convening for a special session Gov. Asa Hutchinson called to take up the tax cut proposal, which will cost $498 million when fully implemented in 2026. The proposal calls for cutting Arkansas' top individual income tax rate from 5.9% to 4.9%.