Arkansas hits new record for a 1-day increase in virus cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Friday reported its greatest one-day increase in new coronavirus cases as the University of Arkansas moved to restrict campus activities and large parties off-campus as it struggles with a growing outbreak.

The Department of Health reported 1,094 new confirmed cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the state's total since the pandemic began to 64,175. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 rose by 12 to 873.

The number of people hospitalized decreased by 24 to 401.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The largest number of new cases, 215, came from Washington County where the main University of Arkansas campus is situated. A vast majority of those were people aged 18 to 24. The Fayetteville campus has reported nearly 400 active cases.

University officials said Friday that they were suspending most on-campus activities other than classes or athletics. Students also were warned that university administrators would treat off-campus parties attended by 10 or more people without masks or social distancing as a violation of its student code.