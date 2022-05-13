Arkansas county corrects ballot typo on candidate's name

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas county has corrected an error on its ballots that misidentified Senate hopeful Jake Bequette as “Jack," and another county is working to correct the same typo.

A judge on Friday declined to dismiss the lawsuit filed against election officials by Bequette, who's challenging Sen. John Boozman in the May 24 Republican primary, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. Bequette filed a lawsuit seeking to force election officials to correct the error on ballots in Craighead and Phillips counties and notify voters of the mistake.