Arkansas coronavirus hospitalizations fall below 700

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with the coronavirus fell below 700 on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were 690 virus hospitalizations, 22 fewer than Friday, the department reported, while the number of reported virus cases rose by 954 and there were an additional 40 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

There have been a total of 312,562 cases and 5,252 deaths since the pandemic began.

Arkansas had the sixth most new cases per capita in the nation with 631.92 per 100,000 residents, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, while the rolling averages of new cases and deaths during the past two weeks has declined.

The rolling average of new cases decreased from 1,597 per day to 983 and the rolling average of deaths dropped from 40 to 23 per day, according to the Johns Hopkins data.