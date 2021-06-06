Arizona wildfires force more evacuations, highway closures

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities ordered additional evacuations and closed several stretches of highways in south-central Arizona on Sunday as hundreds of firefighters battled two wildfires that are growing east of Phoenix.
Evacuations were ordered Sunday for residents in Top-of-The-World area along U.S. Highway 60 about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Phoenix and 10 miles (16 km) northeast of Superior. The highway was closed from Superior to Miami, along with State Route 177 from Superior to Winkelman and State Route 77 from Winkelman to Globe.