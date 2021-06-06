Arizona wildfires force more evacuations, highway closures

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities ordered additional evacuations and closed several stretches of highways in south-central Arizona on Sunday as hundreds of firefighters battled two wildfires that are growing east of Phoenix.

Evacuations were ordered Sunday for residents in Top-of-The-World area along U.S. Highway 60 about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Phoenix and 10 miles (16 km) northeast of Superior. The highway was closed from Superior to Miami, along with State Route 177 from Superior to Winkelman and State Route 77 from Winkelman to Globe.

About 150 firefighters were battling that blaze, dubbed the Telegraph Fire. It has burned 53 square miles (137 square km) of mostly shrub and grass since it broke out Friday and continues to threaten as many as 150 residents, Tonto National Forest spokesman John Scaggs said Sunday.

The Pinal County sheriff’s office also began to evacuate the Oak Flats campground.

There was no estimate of when the fire might be contained.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter Sunday at a local school in Miami and at Skyline High School in Mesa. Large animals also were being sheltered at the Birch Stockyard in Globe and the Apache Junction Rodeo grounds.

Meanwhile, more than 500 firefighters continued to work the Mescal Fire about 12 miles (19 km) southeast of Globe. It nearly tripled in size in high winds, low humidity and hot temperatures on Saturday to an estimated 40 square miles (103 square km) on Sunday. Estimated containment shrank from 5% Saturday to only 2% by Sunday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Gila District Office.

Evacuations were ordered for several areas on the outskirts of Peridot on the San Carlos Apache Reservation. That fire broke out on June 1.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.