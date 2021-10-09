Arizona selects residency areas to qualify for pot licenses

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials have released a list of dozens of postal zip codes of areas across the state where applicants for 26 new so-called social equity licenses for marijuana shops must have lived in recent years.
Along with legalizing sales and use of recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, a ballot measure approved by voters last year required the Department of Health Services to issue 26 retail licenses to people “from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws.”