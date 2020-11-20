Arizona reports over 4K new COVID cases for 2nd day in row

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported over 4,000 additional known COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row as the coronavirus outbreak saw hospitalizations continue to increase.

The state Department of Health Services reported 4,471 new cases and 43 additional deaths, increasing the state's totals to 291,696 cases and 6,427 deaths.

The number of reported infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona have climbed steadily since October and into November, reaching 1,835 as of Thursday, including 431 patients in intensive-care beds.

The additional 4,000-plus daily new cases reported Thursday and Friday are near peaks recorded during Arizona's summer surge while current hospitalizations are about half those of summer surge levels.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.