Arizona reports no new COVID-19 deaths as toll nears 16,000

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths as the state's overall death toll approaches 16,000.

The state Department of Health Services released the latest figures Monday morning, which include 1,039 more confirmed virus cases. This brings Arizona's overall total case number to 817,821 and the number of deaths to 15,979.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, the number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state’s hospitals decreased to 1,241 on Sunday, the fewest since early November.

Meanwhile, the number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients stood at 382.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported Sunday that Arizona was tied for fourth in the nation for COVID-19 deaths per capita over the last seven days with one death daily per 100,000 people.