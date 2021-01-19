Arizona reports 6,417 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

PHOENIX (AP) — As Arizona prepares to expand its vaccination reach, health officials are reporting more than 6,400 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The state on Monday will open up appointments at two mass vaccination sites in suburban Phoenix to people age 65 and older. The earliest slots they will be able to register for are in February.

The state Department of Health Services and local partners transformed the parking lot outside State Farm Stadium in Glendale into a 24-7 vaccination site. Phoenix Municipal Stadium will open as a site on Feb. 1.

Health officials say there are 6,417 new COVID-19 cases. The totals in Arizona since the pandemic began are now 673,882 cases and 11,266 known deaths.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Arizona currently leads the nation with the highest seven-day average of daily cases per 100,000 people with 117.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Meanwhile, the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have started to decline after spiking to record levels in the past week.