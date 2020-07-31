Arizona reports 3,200 additional virus cases, 69 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in Arizona reported more than 3,200 additional coronavirus cases and 69 more deaths from the virus on Friday.

A day earlier, the state reported a record 172 coronavirus deaths, though nearly half of those were the result of reviews of death certificates.

In all, more than 174,000 cases and 3,692 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported since the pandemic began.

In-patient hospitalizations, ventilators in use and intensive care unit occupancy continued to trend downward slightly.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people.

For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.