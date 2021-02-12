Arizona reports 2,426 additional COVID-19 cases, 172 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported over 2,400 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 175 additional deaths as the fall and winter surge in the coronavirus outbreak continued to slow.

The additional 2,426 cases and 172 deaths reported by the Department of Health Services increased the state's pandemic totals to 793,532 cases and 14,834 deaths.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continued to decline, with 2,396 occupying inpatient beds as of Thursday, down from the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths dropped over the past two weeks, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 6,184.3 on Jan. 28 to 2,758.6 on Thursday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 149.6 to 130 during the same period.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.