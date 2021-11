PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported over 2,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the seventh straight day as rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths showed large increases over the past two weeks.

The state Department of Health Services' coronavirus dashboard reported 2,350 additional cases on Tuesday while Johns Hopkins University data showed the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose from 1,659.3 on Oct. 17 to 3,001.1 on Sunday.