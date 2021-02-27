Arizona reports 1,179 additional COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported 1,179 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths as the state's death toll from the recently slowing coronavirus outbreak approached 16,000.

The latest figures reported by the state Department of Health Services increased Arizona's pandemic totals to 815,707 confirmed cases and 15,967.

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, 1,317 COVID-19 patients occupied inpatient beds as of Friday, down from the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11.

Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths both declined over the past two weeks, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 2,558.6 on Feb. 12 to 1,487.4 on Friday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 126.6 to 79.9 during the same period.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.