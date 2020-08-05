Arizona history Aug. 9-15

Sunday, Aug. 9

On this date in 1860, Sylvester Mowry became the owner of the Patagonia Mine for which he paid $22,500.

On this date in 1909, a party of six men with Dean Byron Cummings, archaeologist from the University of Arizona, became the first white men to see the Betatakin Ruins.

On this date in 1913, 25 citizens of Douglas were sworn in as special officers and armed for the purpose of patrolling the city at night to stop crime.

Monday, Aug. 10

On this date in 1861, declaring that Arizona had been deserted and left to the Apaches by the federal government, 68 citizens held a mass meeting in Tucson and voted to join the Confederacy.

On this date in 1867, the U.S. Army established Fort Crittenden between Sonoita and Patagonia.

On this date in 1869, Jack Sumner, one of John Wesley Powell’s boatmen, noted in his diary that the Little Colorado River was a “loathsome little stream, so filthy and muddy it fairly stinks.”

Tuesday, Aug. 11

On this date in 1881, Clarence Budington Kelland, newspaperman and author of many books and short stories about Arizona, including the novel “Arizona,” was born.

On this date in 1931, 75 residents of Mammoth were forced to leave their homes and retreat to the hills as floods swept the San Pedro Valley, leaving four persons dead.

On this date in 1936, the municipality of South Tucson was born as 87 citizens met and voted on incorporation. The measure passed by 17 votes.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

On this date in 1878, Jack Swilling, one of the founders of the town of Phoenix, died.

On this date in 1883, the Florence to Globe stage and the Prescott to Ash Fork stage were both held up on the same night. The shotgun messenger on the Florence to Globe stage was killed.

On this date in 1886, fire destroyed a block of 14 business buildings in Phoenix, causing $100,000 in damage.

On this date in 1890, Professor Frank A. Gully was made the first faculty member of the University of Arizona by the Board of Regents.

On this date in 1919, 2,000 citizens of the Casa Grande Valley attended a mass meeting in Florence and pledged $50,000 to finance a campaign for the San Carlos Dam.

Thursday, Aug. 13

On this date in 1816, William Oury, who arrived in Arizona in 1857 as the first agent for the Butterfield Overland Stage Line, was born.

On this date in 1875, the Prescott postmaster disappeared with all the post office funds. He was later captured in Nevada.

On this date in 1889, a tornado hit Fort Lowell.

On this date in 1915, a stock company was organized in Los Angeles to search for the fabled buried treasure of Tumacacori.

Friday, Aug. 14

On this date in 1898, a violent storm swept through Gila Bend, demolishing the school, tearing the drug store off its foundation, wrecking the Southern Pacific roundhouse and overturning freight cars.

On this date in 1904, Tucson police began a series of raids designed to close down the city’s opium dens.

On this date in 1913, 10 men were killed at the Coronado Mine near Clifton when two loaded ore cars broke loose and rolled down the steep grade.

Saturday, Aug. 15

On this date in 1888, three men were lynched at Holbrook during the aftermath of the Pleasant Valley War.

On this date in 1898, a locomotive boiler exploded in Prescott destroying the roundhouse and killing two men.

On this date in 1913, eight buildings were destroyed by fire at Ray and residents of the town pulled down several more buildings to prevent the entire town from burning.

On this date in 1917, the federal government ruled that men holding mining claims did not need to do their assessment work while in the military service.

On this day in 1995, Department of Public Safety Officer Bob Martin was shot during a traffic stop about two miles south of Saguaro Lake. A 19-year-old Globe man was arrested the next day after a standoff in California and charged with killing a convenience store clerk. The Beeline highway has since been renamed after Martin and another law enforcement agent killed in the line of duty.