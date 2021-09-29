Arizona high court allows school mask ban ruling to stand

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to immediately reinstate a series of new laws that include measures which block schools from requiring masks and restrict the power of local governments to impose COVID-19 restrictions.
The high court turned down Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich's request that the provisions in three state budget bills and an entire budget bill be allowed to take effect. Instead, the court set a briefing schedule for it to consider Brnovich's request to bypass the Court of Appeals and hear the case directly.