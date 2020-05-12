Arizona casinos to reopen with new sanitation measures

PHOENIX (AP) — Multiple Arizona casinos have announced plans to reopen as early as this week after about two months of silent slot machines, empty card tables and closed doors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the casinos expect to implement new sanitation measures to curtail the spread the of COVID-19.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Arizona health officials on Tuesday reported 20 additional COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s reported total to at least 562. There were at least 11,736 reported cases as of Tuesday.

Fort McDowell Casino near Fountain Hills, Harrah’s Ak-Chin Hotel and Casino in Maricopa, Lone Butte in Chandler, Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, and Vee Quiva in Laveen are all scheduled to reopen May 15. That is the same day Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order is set to expire.

Fort McDowell Casino plans to reopen in stages, with blackjack returning Friday and bingo returning May 22, the Arizona Republic reported. Visitors are expected to be temperature-checked before they are allowed to enter and must practice social distancing.

Harrah’s Ak-Chin Hotel and Casino also plans to reopen in stages with social distancing guidelines while the poker room, spa and fitness center among other amenities will remain closed.

Desert Diamond West Valley Casino in Glendale, Bucky’s Casino and Yavapai Casino in Prescott Valley extended their closures until May 15, but have not yet announced when they will reopen, KNXV-TV reported.

Mazatzal Hotel & Casino in Payson extended its closure to May 15 and plans to reopen on May 16, according to its website, but those reopening plans have not been officially announced.

Talking Stick Resort and Casino and Casino Arizona near Scottsdale previously announced they would remain closed through May. Cliff Castle Casino in Camp Verde and Twin Arrows Casino Resort in Flagstaff remain closed until further notice.

The Arizona Department of Gaming said each casino's decision to close was decided individually by each sovereign tribal nation.