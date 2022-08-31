Arizona Supreme Court: Senate can keep audit records secret BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press Aug. 31, 2022 Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 4:53 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 FILE - Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, right, smiles as she is joined by state Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, prior to a hearing at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Sept. 24, 2021. The Arizona Supreme Court ruled, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, that the state Senate can keep hundreds of emails and other records related to its partisan review of the 2020 election secret because they are "privileged" and exempt from disclosure under state public records law. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, John Eastman, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, appears during a video deposition to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at the hearing June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lawyers for Eastman said Wednesday, Aug. 31, they advised their client to assert attorney-client privilege and invoke his constitutional right to remain silent when testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible election interference in Georgia. (House Select Committee via AP, File) Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - Arizona Supreme Court Justices from left; William G. Montgomery, John R Lopez IV, Vice Chief Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer, Chief Justice Robert M. Brutinel, Clint Bolick and James Beene listen to oral arguments on April 20, 2021, in Phoenix. The Arizona Supreme Court ruled, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, that the state Senate can keep hundreds of emails and other records related to its partisan review of the 2020 election secret because they are "privileged" and exempt from disclosure under state public records law. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state Senate can keep hundreds of secret emails and other records related to its partisan review of the 2020 election because they are “privileged” and exempt from disclosure under state public records law.
The unanimous ruling means the public will likely never know much of what Republican Senate President Karen Fann and GOP Sen. Warren Petersen, who heads the judiciary committee, were telling Doug Logan and others involved in the “audit.”