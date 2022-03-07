Arizona Senate bill allows deadly force for property damage

PHOENIX (AP) — A bill sponsored by a Republican state senator set for a vote Monday would allow business owners or their employees to use deadly force to defend their property against smash-and-grab robbers if the robber possessed a dangerous weapon.

But critics of the proposal from Scottsdale Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita say the legislation is so broadly written that it would allow someone to shoot and kill someone just for scrawling graffiti on a wall while having something that might be deemed a weapon.