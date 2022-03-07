Skip to main content
Arizona Senate bill allows deadly force for property damage

BOB CHRISTIEAssociated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A bill sponsored by a Republican state senator set for a vote Monday would allow business owners or their employees to use deadly force to defend their property against smash-and-grab robbers if the robber possessed a dangerous weapon.

But critics of the proposal from Scottsdale Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita say the legislation is so broadly written that it would allow someone to shoot and kill someone just for scrawling graffiti on a wall while having something that might be deemed a weapon.

Ugenti-Rita acknowledged during a committee hearing that that was possible, but pointed to limits in her proposa l that said the person had to possess a “deadly instrument” at the time they were “knowingly” damaging or defacing someone else's property.

She said the reality is that businesses are the livelihoods of business owners and their employees and they should be able to defend them like they can their own home.

But Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee and K.M. Bell of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona worried that the shield given to a property owner who uses deadly force is overly broad.

“This would in effect allow members of the public to impose the death penalty for the spraying of graffiti,” ACLU attorney K.M. Bell told the panel.

