Arizona Senate assures feds election recount is secure BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press May 7, 2021 Updated: May 7, 2021 8:12 p.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican president of the Arizona Senate said in a letter Friday to the U.S. Justice Department that ballots being recounted from November's presidential election are secure and the department's worries about voter intimidation are unfounded.
The letter from Senate President Karen Fann came two days after the head of the department's Civil Rights Division sought assurances from the Senate that 2.1 million ballots from the state's most populous county are being secured as federal law requires.