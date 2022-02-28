Arizona House sends measure boosting voter ID to ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican-controlled Arizona House on Monday joined the GOP-led state Senate in approving a measure that will ask voters in November to drastically boost identification requirements needed for in-person and mail voting in the battleground state.
Arizona already has very strong voter ID laws, but Republicans contend they leave room for fraud or illegal votes. Democrats say the measure and many of the scores of election bills making their way through the Legislature this year are efforts to suppress the vote in one of the key states former President Donald Trump lost in 2020.