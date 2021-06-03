Arizona AG sues former sheriff over overtime pay scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Attorney General is suing former seven-term Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada and a former top aide to recover nearly $200,000 they say the pair allowed to be illegally paid out of county funds to compensate sheriff's deputies for extra duties.
But the attorney representing Estrada and his former second-in-command called the allegations that stem from an Arizona Auditor General's report “absurd” and said top county officials knew of the practice for years and approved of it.