Argentine nuns accuse archbishop, others of gender violence ALMUDENA CALATRAVA, Associated Press May 2, 2022 Updated: May 2, 2022 9:12 p.m.
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Several feminist groups are calling for protests Tuesday in support of a community of cloistered nuns who have caused shockwaves by accusing the archbishop of a northern Argentine province and other church officials of gender-based psychological and physical violence.
The pairing of feminists and Carmelite nuns is unusual in a country at the forefront of Latin America's women’s movement where activists are often at odds with the Roman Catholic Church. The support illustrates how rare it is for this type of dispute to make it to the courts.
