Argentine movement tries to make Black heritage more visible CHRISTIANA SCIAUDONE, Associated Press Nov. 26, 2021
Julia Cohen Ribeiro poses for a photo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Ribeiro had never identified as anything other than Brazilian in her country of birth. Then at age 11, she was shocked when people on the street and in school in Buenos Aires insisted that she was Black.
Ammi Djitte, 12, poses with her mother Angeles Martinelli in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Martinelli married a Senegalese immigrant and soon faced racism head-on. She recalled people asking her, "What's a beautiful woman doing with a monkey?" She later divorced her husband who returned to Senegal, but not before they had a daughter, Ammi.
Ludmila Diop Argenta poses for a photo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. The 20-year-old model says she suffered in school because classmates made her feel different, until she understood that the problem was them and "That we are all different regarding skin, body, or whatever."
Emanuel Ntaka poses for a photo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Ntaka grew up as the son of an Argentine mother and South African father, hearing stories of rampant racism and violence in his father's homeland. Today Ntaka is a musician as well as director of sociocultural programs for the national Ministry of Culture.
A man walks dogs past a mural of a young Afro-Argentine by Nicolas Germani y Sasha Reisin, who are collectively known as Primo, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Julia Cohen Ribeiro poses for a photo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. "I was never told I was Black growing up," said Ribeiro. The daughter of a white mother and Black father, she has since embraced that identity and joined a burgeoning Afro-Argentine movement that seeks to eliminate the persistent myth that there are no Black people in the country and to combat discrimination against them.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — It wasn’t until Julia Cohen Ribeiro moved to Argentina that she discovered she was Black.
Her hair was curly, but her skin was light. She had never identified as anything other than Brazilian in her country of birth. Then 11, she was shocked when people on the street and in school in Buenos Aires insisted that she was Black.
