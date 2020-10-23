Arctic cold front headed for northern Nevada, freeze alerts

RENO, Nev. (AP) — An arctic cold front is headed for northern Nevada this weekend, with single-digit lows expected by Sunday morning in the northeast part of the state and below-freezing temperatures elsewhere.

The National Weather Service said Friday much colder temperatures will move into the entire region Sunday night through Monday morning, with hard freezes in western Nevada and single digits possible in Sierra valleys.

Near-record lows are forecast in northeast Nevada, where below-zero temperatures (below minus-17 Celsius) are possible in Mountain City and at the Wild Horse Reservoir. Lows predicted for Sunday morning include Wells, 5 (-15. C); Carlin and Ely, 6 (-14.4 C); Elko, 9 (-12.8 C); and Battle Mountain, 8 (-13.3).

Highs Sunday will struggle to get to the low 40s (6 C) in that part of the state, the weather service said.

The high in Reno is expected to drop from 72 (22 C) on Saturday to 49 (9.4 C) on Monday, with lows in the low 20s (-5 C) on Monday.