Archivists study barbershop's civil rights artifacts

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Archivists and volunteers will soon begin combing through decades of artifacts from a Tuscaloosa barbershop central to the city's civil rights history with the goal of determining which pieces in the vast collection should be included in a future museum.
Rev. Thomas Linton died in 2020 but before his death he collected a gigantic array of historical items such as newspaper clippings or artifacts related to the civil rights fight as well as other materials such as dozens of spittoons, a collection of shaving mugs and three wooden hand-crank telephones, the Tuscaloosa News reported.