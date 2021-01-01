https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Apartment-complex-fire-displaces-30-residents-15840177.php
Apartment complex fire displaces 30 residents
LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — An apartment building fire early Friday morning in Rhode Island has displaced 30 residents, officials said.
The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at a 12-unit apartment complex in the Manville section of Lincoln, WJAR-TV reports.
Firefighters battled heavy smoke and flames, but no injuries were reported. One person was rescued by firefighters using a ladder after getting trapped on the third floor, WPRI-TV reports.
The Red Cross said in a statement it is assisting 20 adults and ten children.
The state Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the fire. The building has been determined a total loss, officials told WPRI-TV.
