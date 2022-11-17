Antisemitic graffiti in DC suburb seen as part of a trend

WASHINGTON (AP) — The discovery this week of violently antisemitic graffiti along a popular Maryland walking trail is just the latest in a rising tide of anti-Jewish vandalism and activity dating back a decade, according to local Jewish leaders.
On Monday, graffiti was found along the Bethesda Trolley Trail outside Washington, D.C., depicting a swastika and the statement, “No mercy for the Jews," along with several crude hangman-style drawings of figures hanging from a gallows. Similar graffiti was found along the same trail in August.