Anti-unemployment fraud measures in California face scrutiny ADAM BEAM, Associated Press Feb. 22, 2022 Updated: Feb. 22, 2022 8:21 p.m.
1 of5 Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove asks a question to Nancy Farias, the newly appointed director of the California Employment Development Department, seen in video monitor, during a hearing of an Assembly budget subcommittee at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Farias told lawmakers that the state stopped $120 billion worth of fraud attempts in 2020 and 2021 but that doesn't include the $20 billion in fraud the state failed to stop. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Nancy Farias, the newly appointed director of the California Employment Development Department, seen in video monitor at right, appears before lawmakers at a hearing of an Assembly budget subcommittee at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Farias told lawmakers that the state stopped $120 billion worth of fraud attempts in 2020 and 2021 but that doesn't include the $20 billion in fraud the state failed to stop. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove asks a question to Nancy Farias, the newly appointed director of the California Employment Development Department, seen in video monitor, during a hearing of an Assembly budget subcommittee at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Farias told lawmakers that the state stopped $120 billion worth of fraud attempts in 2020 and 2021 but that doesn't include the $20 billion in fraud the state failed to stop. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Califonria Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration wants to pay tens of millions of dollars this year so the state can keep using sophisticated software to stop scammers from filing fake unemployment claims and stealing money from taxpayers.
But a nonpartisan agency that advises the Legislature says lawmakers should reject Newsom's proposal, arguing much of the fraud prevention did more harm than good by making it harder for legitimate claimants to get paid.