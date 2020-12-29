Another set of human remains found in rural Colorado IDed

CONEJOS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have identified a second set of human remains found near a rural town in southern Colorado.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says a forensic odontologist, a specially trained dentist who studies teeth, identified the remains as those of 34-year-old Shayla Jenna Hammel, of Saguache. She was reported missing Nov. 26, and a family member told investigators there had been no contact from her since late October.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined, but investigators believe foul play was involved.

In early December, the CBI said another set of remains found in the area were those of 37-year-old Myron Robert Martinez, of Del Norte. A family member had not heard from him since late October and reported him missing Nov. 6.

Searches in November uncovered the skeletal remains of three people on two properties outside the small city of Alamosa, more than 200 miles (322 kilometers) south of Denver. Investigators have not identified the remains of the third person.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Adre Jordan Baroz at a motel in Gallup, New Mexico on Nov. 19, and he is being held on unrelated charges. His arrest warrant remains sealed, but the CBI says he has not been charged in the deaths of Martinez or Hammel.

Authorities have declined to say how Baroz may be connected to the discovery of the remains. They said he is commonly known as “Psycho” in the area but did not elaborate.