Another NYC area man faces charges in US Capitol siege

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities have arrested another New York City area man in the Jan. 6 rampage at the U.S. Capitol.

Chris Kelly was due in court on Thursday to face disorderly conduct and other federal charges. The FBI picked up Kelly on Wednesday in suburban Rockland County in the latest of several arrests in the region of suspected rioters who did little to hide their involvement - or even bragged about it.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Kelly had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Court papers describe how Kelly, the brother of a retired New York City police officer, was warned in a social media chat before he went to Washington to beware of antifa activists.

Kelly responded, “No worries, I’ll be with ex NYPD and some proud boys. This will be the most historic event of my life,” according to the papers.

A confidential source provided the FBI screen shots of a chat with Kelly on Jan. 6 in which wrote, “We’re in!” and posted photos of marauders inside the Capitol, the court papers said.

Asked if that meant he was inside, Kelly responded, “Sure spread the word, Taking this back by force now, no more bs,” the papers added.