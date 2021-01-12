Another 83 virus deaths boost Iowa total to 4,222

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa posted another 83 coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday, increasing the state total to 4,222 deaths during the pandemic.

Another 1,199 confirmed cases were identified, boosting the total number of cases in Iowa to 298,065.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 34.7% on Dec. 28 to 41.8% on Jan. 11, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

The death count is the 17th highest per capita rate in the United States, the researchers said.

More than 50 Iowa counties have a 14-day average positivity rate above 15%, three times the level considered safe by the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Polk County, where lawmakers on Monday convened the legislative session, has a rate of 15.1%, a level indicating significant community virus spread.