Anne Heche, star with troubled life, dies of crash injuries Aug. 14, 2022 Updated: Aug. 14, 2022 11:23 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of18 FILE - Actress Anne Heche poses for a portrait to promote the film, "The Last Word" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2017. Heche, who first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. She was 53. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File) Taylor Jewell/Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards on March 12, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Heche, who first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. She was 53. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 FILE - Anne Heche poses during the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, Calif., on July 19, 2006. Heche, who first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. She was 53. Reed Saxon Show More Show Less
5 of18 FILE - Anne Heche, left, a cast member in the film "John Q," arrives with her, husband Coley Laffoon, at a screening of the film in West Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 7, 2002. Heche, who first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. She was 53. Chris Pizzello Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 FILE - Actress Anne Heche poses for a portrait in Park City, Utah on Jan. 21, 2012. Heche, who first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. She was 53. Carlo Allegri/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 FILE - Actor Anne Heche arrives at the Disney ABC Television Group All Star Party in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 14, 2007. Heche, who first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. She was 53. Matt Sayles/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 FILE - Ellen DeGeneres, left, and Anne Heche arrive at the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 18, 1998. Heche, who first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. She was 53. Mark J. Terill/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 FILE - Actors James Tupper, left, and Anne Heche attend the The 2012 Gentlemen's Ball hosted in New York on Oct. 24, 2012. Heche, who first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. She was 53. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards on March 12, 2022, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Heche was in the hospital Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a representative for the actor told People magazine. The representative, who was not identified, told the magazine that Heche was in stable condition a day after Friday's accident. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 FILE - Anne Heche, left, and Harrison Ford embrace at the premiere of their film, "Six Days, Seven Nights" in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on June 8, 1998. Heche, who first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. She was 53. Chris Pizzello Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 FILE - Ann Heche poses for a photo at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, Dec. 11, 2003 to promote her Lifetime movie "Gracie's Choice." Heche, who first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. She was 53. Ric Francis Show More Show Less
17 of18 FILE - Actor Anne Heche poses at Variety's 4th annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Oct. 5, 2012. A spokesperson for Heche says the actor is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and isn't expected to survive. The statement released on behalf of her family said she is being kept on life support to determine if she is a viable organ donor. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the 1990s and accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil, died of injuries from a fiery car crash. She was 53.
Heche was “peacefully taken off life support," spokeswoman Holly Baird said in a statement Sunday night..