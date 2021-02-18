Andy Harris' campaign donations support other Trump allies

BALTIMORE (AP) — The lone Republican member of Maryland’s congressional delegation has donated a large share of his 2020 campaign account to fellow conservatives and supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the $325,000 that Rep. Andy Harris donated to other candidates and organizations was more than he spent on his own fundraising, campaign commercials or staff.

Recipients of Harris’ contributions included Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican whose promotion of violent and hateful conspiracy theories led to the House voting earlier this month to remove her from committee assignments.

Harris reported raising $1.5 million overall and spending $984,000 of it during 2019-20. He separately donated $70,000 through his political action committee, Chesapeake PAC.

“In his own district, which is very conservative, he is able to blast out his own message,” said Roger E. Hartley, dean of the University of Baltimore’s College of Public Affairs. “What he’s also able to do is really deepen the political message in other parts of the nation.”

Harris, who is serving his sixth term in the House, ended the year with about $1 million in campaign cash.

The Sun said he did not respond to questions about his campaign donations.