Analysis: Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment TAMER FAKAHANY, Associated Press Sep. 30, 2022 Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 3:06 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of20 FILE - Russian military vehicles move on a highway in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces near Mariupol, Ukraine, April 18, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 FILE - Pedestrians in lower Manhattan watch smoke billow from New York's World Trade Center on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Just this century, the 9/11 attacks in 2001, as the US launched a “shock and awe″ war on Saddam Hussein’s Iraq two years later, March 2020 as the pandemic began to sweep across the globe, killing millions and upending everything in its path, and most recently when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The latter brought ruinous war back to Europe’s heartland. Amy Sancetta Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 FILE - Thick smoke billows into the sky from the area behind the Statue of Liberty, lower left, where the World Trade Center was, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Daniel Hulshizer Show More Show Less
5 of20 FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, firefighters work beneath the destroyed mullions, the vertical struts which once faced the soaring outer walls of the World Trade Center towers, after a terrorist attack on the twin towers in New York. MARK LENNIHAN/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 FILE - A U.S. marine watches a statue of Saddam Hussein being toppled in downtown Bagdhad Wednesday April 9, 2003. JEROME DELAY/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 FILE - After making a tailhook landing in an anti-submarine aircraft, President Bush is welcomed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, Thursday, May 1, 2003, off the California coast. PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 FILE - Iraqi mourners, leading a procession with coffins carrying the dead, protest in front of American soldiers guarding a site where an American ammunition dump exploded and killed at least six Saturday April 26, 2003. DAVID GUTTENFELDER/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 FILE - Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 FILE - People in protective clothing walk past rows of beds at a temporary 2,000-bed hospital for COVID-19 coronavirus patients set up by the Iranian army at the international exhibition center in northern Tehran, Iran, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 FILE - Debora Aberastegui holds the hands of her father Pedro Aberastegui through a plastic sleeve at the Reminiscencias residence for the elderly in Tandil, Argentina, Monday, April 5, 2021. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 FILE - In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressees the nation in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP, File) Show More Show Less
17 of20 FILE - Ukrainian soldiers take positions in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 FILE - Soldiers walk amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 3, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
LONDON (AP) — There are moments in history that appear as critical to the world as they are terrifying.
Just this century: the 9/11 attacks in 2001; the U.S. “shock-and-awe″ war on Saddam Hussein’s Iraq two years later; the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 killed millions and upended life; and most recently the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, bringing ruinous war back to Europe.
Written By
TAMER FAKAHANY