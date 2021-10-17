Analysis: Lawmakers travel Louisiana to talk redistricting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are moving behind-the-scenes conversations about redrawing state political maps to public hearings around the state over the next three months, to discuss the once-a-decade process that decides how people are represented in government.
Though the redistricting process may seem arcane, the district lines that lawmakers intend to set in a February special session will help determine which political parties, viewpoints and people control the government bodies that write laws, set utility rates and create policies for public schools.