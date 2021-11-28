Analysis: Dividing lines emerge in Louisiana redistricting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Legislature's “roadshow” to hear from the public about the redrawing of the state's political maps is halfway done, and already the hearings have offered a glimpse of how personal and heated the redistricting work will be in the February special session.
In meetings across the state, dividing lines have formed over whether to create a second majority-minority U.S. House district in the six-member delegation. Irritation has emerged in north Louisiana about the likely loss of legislative seats because of population losses. Disagreement has appeared in the Acadiana region about how its growth should affect House and Senate districts.