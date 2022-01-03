Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke ROB MAADDI, AP Pro Football Writer Jan. 3, 2022 Updated: Jan. 3, 2022 11:06 a.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field while his team's offense is on the field against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Brown left the game and did not return.
Antonio Brown tossed his jersey and shoulder pads toward the bench, threw his glove and undershirt into the stands and ran off the field bare-chested, waving a peace-out sign to fans in the end zone while Tom Brady huddled the offense for an important play.
Following his strange outburst Sunday, Brown is out as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one can only hope he finds peace.