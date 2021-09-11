Amid talk of boosters, global vaccine disparity gets sharper CARA ANNA and SUDHIN THANAWALA, Associated Press Sep. 11, 2021 Updated: Sep. 11, 2021 8:05 a.m.
Maasai men queuing to receive the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine look over as a woman, who is not, Maasai receives a jab at a clinic in Kimana, southern Kenya Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Plans for COVID-19 booster shots in some Western countries are highlighting vast disparities in access to vaccines around the world.
Kenya queue up to receive the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Cody Luke sits and waits after getting his first COVID-19 vaccine shot on the last day of the mass vaccination site at the University of North Georgia Gainesville campus Friday, July 30, 2021, in Gainesville, Ga. Luke was one of only 11 people who were vaccinated that day.
Riley Erickson poses for a photo at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta on Sept. 8, 2021, where the disaster relief group CORE was offering COVID-19 vaccinations. Erickson said the vaccination rate in the area was low, so he wasn't surprised by small turnout. The one person who showed up was a college student.
Douglas Ruano, left, and Jim Zvikas, R.N., wait at North Springs United Methodist Church for people coming in for COVID-19 vaccinations in Sandy Springs, Ga., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. There was only one person got vaccinated today at this vaccine site, according Riley Erickson, with the disaster relief organization CORE.
Nurse Lydia Shakespeare-Edwards gives Oscar Chavero his COVID-19 vaccination shot at the Mexican consulate in Atlanta on July 16, 2021. While wealthier nations have plenty of vaccines, they are scarce in poorer countries, and citizens across Africa often have little idea if they will be available from one day to the next.
Maasai men queue to receive the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at a clinic in Kimana, southern Kenya Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Wealthier nations are awash in vaccines, while they are scarce in poorer countries and many people are still waiting for their first shot.
A Kenyan woman receives the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Wealthier nations are awash in vaccines, while they are scarce in poorer countries and many people are still waiting for their first shot.
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 file photo, medical workers prepare to remove the body of a coronavirus patient who had died, in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Machakos, Kenya. While wealthier nations have plenty of vaccines, they are scarce in poorer countries, and citizens across Africa often have little idea if they will be available from one day to the next.
A woman uses her mobile phone to show to nurses the confirmation text message received that proves she has registered to receive the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Wealthier nations are awash in vaccines, while they are scarce in poorer countries and many people are still waiting for their first shot.
A Maasai woman receives the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at a clinic in Kimana, southern Kenya Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Wealthier nations are awash in vaccines, while they are scarce in poorer countries and many people are still waiting for their first shot.
17 of17
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Several hundred people line up every morning, starting before dawn, on a grassy area outside Nairobi’s largest hospital hoping to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Sometimes the line moves smoothly, while on other days, the staff tells them there’s nothing available, and they should come back tomorrow.
Halfway around the world, at a church in Atlanta, two workers with plenty of vaccine doses waited hours Wednesday for anyone to show up, whiling away the time by listening to music from a laptop. Over a six-hour period, only one person came through the door.
CARA ANNA and SUDHIN THANAWALA