Ames police issue warrant charging man with killing woman

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ames police said Monday they have issued an arrest warrant charging a man with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found Saturday night in an apartment.

Police found the body of Ranea K. Bell, 37, of Ames on Saturday night in an apartment.

On Monday, investigators issued a warrant charging Richard G. Fleck, 33, with first-degree murder.

Police said they believe Fleck is in the Kansas City, Missouri, area but noted he also has ties to communities in Texas and Mississippi.