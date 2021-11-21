American Music Awards could coronate pop star Olivia Rodrigo MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer Nov. 21, 2021 Updated: Nov. 21, 2021 2:49 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) —
Olivia Rodrigo could turn her album “Sour” into something very sweet at the American Music Awards on Sunday, entering the night as the leading nominee with nods for artist of the year and new artist of the year.