American Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — An American Airlines jet made an emergency landing Tuesday in southwestern Missouri after experiencing trouble with its landing gear.

American Airlines flight 3950 landed safely just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Springfield-Branson National Airport, Springfield television station KYTV reported. The flight carrying 47 people had departed from Columbia, Missouri, on its way to the Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport when it diverted to Springfield, the station reported.

Officials said the pilot of the 50-seat Embraer ERJ 145 requested the emergency landing because the plane’s landing gear was stuck in the down position.