Amber Alert suspect fatally shot by police in West Virginia

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday.

Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 in Mercer County and when they approached the vehicle, the man fired at officers, the statement said. One trooper returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The infant was found unharmed in the back seat.

West Virginia police didn't name the suspect, but Baton Rouge Police said on social media that Napoleon Crane, 29, was fatally shot by West Virginia State Troopers during a traffic stop.

The agency had issued an arrest warrant for Crane on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Da’Ja Davis, 28. Police said he left the area with his 6-month-old daughter.