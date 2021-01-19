Amber Alert issued for 2 young children from Rochester area

GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — Police issued an Amber Alert for a missing boy and girl from the Rochester area who they believe were abducted by two men wearing ski masks.

Dimitri Cash Jr., 5, and Shekeria Cash, 3, were abducted in suburban Greece at 8:40 p.m. Monday, police said. Officials did not say if the children were related.

“The children were taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death,” state police said on Twitter.