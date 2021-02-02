Amazon warehouse workers to vote on union

NONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Amazon workers at an Alabama warehouse will vote next week on whether to unionize in one of the most visible labor-organizing pushes at the online retailing giant.

Employees at the Bessemer facility are seeking to form a union to represent the full and part-time workers at the center. The employees are seeking to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

Mail-in balloting begins Feb. 8, under a decision posted last month by the National Labor Relations Board.

“We face outrageous work quotas that have left many with illnesses and lifetime injuries,” the site reads. The site takes the familiar swoosh on the Amazon logo and turns it upside down to look like a frown.

Amazon has said that since the warehouse opened in March, it has created thousands of full-time jobs in Bessemer, with average pay of $15.30 an hour, including full healthcare, vision and dental insurance.