Allegheny County seeks all-mail election in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top government official in Pennsylvania's second-most populous county said Friday that he wants the authority from the state to send a mail-in ballot to every registered voter there so that the June 2 primary election can be conducted entirely by mail.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said holding an in-person election in the midst of the coronavirus crisis would be a “disaster.”

He wants an expansion of the state’s emergency declaration to allow the move. He is following the recommendation of the county's health department director, he said.

The county won't have enough staff to work the polls, and asking people to work at polling places goes against the social-distancing requirements for residents to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, Fitzgerald said.

An in-person election could disenfranchise voters who are afraid to vote at the polls, and could pose a risk to people in poor health, county officials said.

There are over 800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County, county officials said.

Democrats had pressed for a provision in legislation last month to allow counties to mail ballots to every voter, but it lacked support in the Republican-controlled Legislature and didn't pass.

Lawmakers did, however, delay the primary election from April 28 to June 2.