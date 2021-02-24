Alleged gang members charged in Georgia jail attack

ROME, Ga. (AP) — Seven Georgia jail inmates face additional charges after authorities say they physically and sexually assaulted another inmate.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the alleged attack immediately after learning of it on Dec. 18.

The seven men accused in the attack are all alleged to be members of the Ghostface Gangsters criminal street gang and each face a charge of participation in a criminal street gang in addition to the other charges, GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said in an email Wednesday.

Two of the men are charged with aggravated sexual battery, while the other five are charged with party to the crime of aggravated sexual battery. During the investigation, one of the inmates threatened the life of the alleged victim, resulting in an additional charge of terroristic threats and acts, the GBI said.