Alex Murdaugh goes on trial in 2021 killings of wife, son

As his life unraveled over the past two years, disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh didn't fight giving up his law license and said he made plenty of mistakes tied to missing client money and a financial mess that led to 100 criminal charges.
But he has adamantly insisted, from the moment he found the bodies of his wife and youngest son both shot multiple times at the family's estate in June 2021, that he was not the killer. Beginning Monday, it will be up to 12 jurors to decide if they agree.