Alert issued for infant abducted in east Alabama

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — State police issued an amber alert for a 4-month-old girl who was reportedly abducted at gunpoint in east Alabama early Friday.

The notice said Cambrylln Jannett Mayfield was inside a car that was taken by an unknown, armed man around 3:30 a.m. in Talladega.

Authorities did not immediately release any possible motive, but the alert said the child was believed to be in extreme danger. She has a red birth mark on the back of her neck.

Police are looking for a white, 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with the Alabama license plate 61DS546.